easypaisa and Unilever’s Knorr Join Hands to Transform Digital Payments Landscape

In a landmark collaboration, easypaisa, and Knorr, Unilever’s biggest food brand, have joined forces to revolutionize the digital payments landscape.

This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline the value chain for sampling initiatives, marking a significant step forward in leveraging technology to enhance convenience, accessibility, and affordability in digital payments.

By combining the strengths of easypaisa’s robust digital payment platform with Knorr’s renowned brand presence, both organizations are poised to deliver unparalleled value to customers across Pakistan. The initiative is currently being executed in 20 marketplaces across 14 cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

Through this partnership, customers purchasing two packs of Knorr Chotu from shops will have the opportunity to participate in an engaging Wheel of Fortune (WOF) game – which is part of our collective effort to digitalize the product sampling process. This game offers customers a chance to win exclusive gifts, including easypaisa ‘peel & win’ voucher codes and additional Knorr Chotu packs.

To claim the easypaisa vouchers, customers need to simply scan the QR code provided on the ‘peel & win’ vouchers. On successfully scanning the QR code the customers will be rerouted to the easypaisa app, where they will enter their unique voucher code in the designed Knorr branded module. Upon successful redemption, customers will receive Rs. 50 in their easypaisa account balance.

To gain actionable insights on the efficacy of the initiative, a digital customer feedback form will also be circulated to users within the easypaisa app to gather real-time feedback regarding the product and the activity, a testament to our commitment to a customer-first approach.

“We are excited to partner with Knorr (Unilever) in this pioneering initiative,” said Hani Haider, Head of Growth and Analytics at easypaisa & TMB. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to harnessing the power of collaboration and technology to drive innovation and create exceptional customer experiences. By combining our expertise, we are confident in our ability to set new industry benchmarks and create a digital ecosystem that benefits all Pakistanis.”

“We are equally excited to partner with easypaisa, this is the future fit partnership for our brand Knorr. easypaisa will help us unlock the masses across the key Knorr towns and also help us build long-term relationships with our consumers. Knorr & easypaisa have set the new benchmark for the industry,” commented, Javed Jafri, Head of Media, Digital, and Data, Unilever Pakistan.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and growing, easypaisa has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first Pakistani financial app to surpass 10 million active app users. This accomplishment solidifies easypaisa’s position as a trailblazer in Pakistan’s fintech landscape, driven by its commitment to fostering financial inclusion through technology and collaboration.

