ECP Registers ‘Technology Movement Pakistan’ Led By Waqar Zaka As Political Party

According to the latest reports, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally recognized the Waqar Zaka party “Technology Movement Pakistan” as an official political party. TMP is led by well-known crypto enthusiast and social media activist Waqar Zaka. Reports claim that the new political party hovers to bring a fresh perspective to the forefront of national politics. It is no doubt a very good piece of news for Waqar Zaka who has been working quite hard to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Waqar Zaka TMP Registered As Political Party

Recently, ECP issued a formal notification for TMP. It opened doors for Technology Movement Pakistan to participate in the upcoming electoral processes actively. Waqar Zaka is quite excited to take part in the elections. According to Zaka, his party will strive to embark on the pressing issues in Pakistan. TMP particularly wants to focus on advancing the Information Technology (IT) sector within the government.

TMP also highlights the need to reinforce the foundational principles upon which the nation was built. It is no doubt very important for breaking free from economic and political turmoil. The manifesto of the “Technology Movement Pakistan” revolves around 13 important key points. Moreover, they reflect a comprehensive concept for addressing longstanding societal and cultural challenges that have been neglected in recent decades.

Let’s have a look at some notable points from the manifesto: Urgent Action for Changing Teachers Incorporating Artificial Intelligence into Agriculture Equip the Courts with Technology Conducive Business Climate for Growth Export-Driven Growth Promotion of the Independent Worker Economy Prioritizing Health Care Trade Policy Following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه وسلم) Companionable Foreign Policy Emphasis on Women’s Empowerment Modernizing Pakistan’s Madrassas Systematic Educational Support Complete Legislative Autonomy

Waqar Zaka thinks that Technology Movement Pakistan can contribute to the nation’s progress by addressing these important aspects. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.