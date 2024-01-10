Imran Khan’s “The Economist Article” Was Not AI Generated: PTI Clarifies

Several media reports have been circulating over the past few days that Imran Khan’s ” The Economist Article” was an AI Creation. However, that was not the case. Recently, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clarified that it was a genuinely authored statement piece by the party founder, IK. Moreover, it was clearly stated that the said article in the UK publication was originally authored by Imran Khan. It was written without any “use of artificial means including artificial intelligence”.

Imran Khan Is The Original Author Of “The Economist Article” Not AI: PTI

Recently, an official statement on X surfaced online. In the statement, the former ruling party answered the local media reports questioning the actual mode of publication of the imprisoned PTI founder’s column in a foreign publication. It states:

“It is clarified that the news/reports carried by local media on the contents and mode of publication of an article by the PTI Chairman-for-life in a foreign publication The Economist does not reflect the actual state of facts regarding the matter. The said piece has been authored by the PTI Chairman-for-life, Imran Khan, vindictively incarcerated at Central Jail, Rawalpindi. In no way, has this been compiled through the use of artificial means including artificial intelligence.”

The PTI also urged the local media to put forward the facts and carry this clarification in its true letter and spirit by publishing it at the same prominent place in their upcoming editions.

Imran Khan himself told the journalists that he had dictated the column when several fake media reports started to pour in that the said article was AI-written. The article in the UK publication caused a furor. It forced IK to clarify the whole situation in an informal conversation with reporters in the courtroom at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. IK stated:

“I take full responsibility for the article published in The Economist recently,

When he was asked if he wrote that article, IK replied in the affirmative and explained that he had dictated it. In addition to that, he also announced that “next week” his party will share his fresh “speech” on “social media”. When Khan was asked whether the upcoming speech would be an audio or a video, he said that it is an era of artificial intelligence. So, are you guys excited about IK’s speech? Do share with us in the comment section.