Telenor New SIM offer (Updated 2024)

Ufone recently acquired 100% stakes in Telenor Pakistan. Afterward, there was confusion regarding the operations of Telenor. However, now it seems like Telenor operation will run like before without any changes in mobile packages, etc. The company offers exciting mobile packages, and one lucrative offer is the Telenor New SIM offer.

Telenor New SIM Offer:

Through Telenor’s new SIM offer, you get 2 GB of free internet upon recharge of PKR 100 or more after the activation of the SIM. Moreover, the validity of the free internet is 2 days.

How to subscribe?

After activating the new SIM, dial *2222# to subscribe to the offer.

Terms and Conditions:

Telenor new SIM offer is only valid for new or ported-in prepaid Telenor SIMs.

MBB and internet SIM cards are not eligible for the offer.

The offer can be changed or discontinued at any time, at the discretion of Telenor.

The free internet data can be used on any network (2G/3G/4G).

Users can avail of the offer for 60 days after the activation date.

