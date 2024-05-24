Enjoy Unlimited PTCL Calls With All-New Call Max Offer!

PTCL, the biggest internet service provider in Pakistan is responsible for over 60% of bandwidth provision in the country. It keeps introducing new packages for its customers to facilitate them in every possible way. PTCL introduced cutting-edge technology called PTCL Flash Fiber service for its users almost three years back. It has been providing fiber-to-home service to its users with blazing speeds of up to 1Gbps and unlimited downloads. Recently, it has introduced a new “Call Max Offer“. You can enjoy unlimited PTCL to PTCL calls by subscribing to it. Let’s check out its details.

PTCL users can avail of this offer by dialing 1218 or visiting PTCL Shops /PTCL Retail Outlets.

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited PTCL to PTCL Calls

1000 mobile minutes

100 international minutes

Charges:

Rs 1400 + Tax Monthly

Note: It is pertinent to mention that this offer is only valid for 6 months.

From streaming your favorite movies & shows to video calling your loved ones to working from home – it’s all possible with PTCL flash fiber Packages. Avail of suitable packages now by dialing 1218! Stay tuned for more packages.

PTCL Group is rapidly expanding its fiber network in Pakistan, upgrading from copper to improve digital experiences and customer satisfaction. Currently, Flash Fiber service links 79 cities across Pakistan. Moreover, it is expanding further. Flash Fiber achieved this milestone at an unmatched pace in the country’s telecom sector underscoring its exceptional popularity due to its rapid speeds, flawless connectivity, and a range of complementary digital offerings, such as premier OTT service, SHOQ.