Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game “Fortnite,” has accused Apple of violating a court injunction related to its App Store policies. The injunction, issued in September 2021 by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, allowed developers to include links and buttons in their apps that direct users to alternative payment methods for digital content, bypassing Apple’s in-app purchase system that charges a commission of up to 30%.

Epic Games Accuses Apple of Violating App Store Injunction

In a filing with the court in California, Epic Games alleged that Apple is in “blatant violation” of the injunction, despite Apple’s earlier assurance that it had “fully complied.” Epic Games claimed that Apple has imposed new rules and a 27% fee on developers for certain purchases, making the alternative payment links “commercially unusable.” Additionally, Apple continues to prohibit buttons that direct users to other purchasing options and restricts some apps from informing users about alternative payment methods.

Epic Games argued that Apple’s actions are intended to protect its revenue from the App Store by preventing developers from offering alternative purchasing options. Epic Games stated, “Apple’s so-called compliance is a sham.”

Apple, in response to requests for comment, referred to its previous statement in which it said that the injunction was intended to protect consumers and the integrity of its ecosystem while ensuring that developers do not exploit its platform.

Apple has until April 3 to formally respond to Epic Games’ filing. This legal dispute between the two companies began in 2020 when Epic Games accused Apple of violating antitrust laws. The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to hear Epic Games’ appeal of lower court decisions that found Apple’s policies did not violate federal antitrust law, as well as Apple’s appeal against the injunction.

