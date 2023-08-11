Exciting News! OnePlus Is Working On A Touchscreen You Can Use During Rain

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Aug 11, 2023
OnePlus

Almost all people feel quite weird while using their touchscreen phones during the rain. The fact is that the water on your fingers makes the screen think about whether you are touching it or not. It sometimes ignores your touches entirely. The cherry on the top is the falling rain droplets. They can also mess up the screen. The good piece of news is that Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus is trying to make it possible for you to use your phone in the rain without having to worry about the screen going bonkers. What? Yes, you heard right! Reports claim that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is tipped to be capable of responding to touch input with full accuracy even in the rain. The company is working on “Rain Water Touch” technology. They even showed off this feature on their handle.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Will Come With ‘Rain Water Touch’

The new OnePlus feature is developed to detect your finger movements even when your hands are wet. It means you can still use your phone to text or make calls even if you’re snagged in a drizzle. To make this feasible, OnePlus has packed a custom chipset into the device along with three new core touch algorithms for the screen.

The point worth mentioning here is that the Capacitive touch displays are also like a magic. They have the capability to sense when you touch them by using electricity. Whenever you touch the screen, your finger conducts electricity and therefore changes the flow of electrical fields in the screen. The phone then decodes these changes to determine where on the screen you touched it. However, there is a problem that water can also conduct electricity. So, if your screen is wet, the water can also complete the circuit and record a touch.

OnePlus is expected to launch the Ace 2 Pro in China later this month. However, we will hopefully see it with a different name for international markets. Let’s wait and watch what new comes with this flagship phone other than Rainwater touch technology. Stay tuned!

Also Read: WhatsApp Is Finally Rolling Out Multiple Account Support For Beta Users (phoneworld.com.pk)

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Aug 11, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>