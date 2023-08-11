Exciting News! OnePlus Is Working On A Touchscreen You Can Use During Rain

The point worth mentioning here is that the Capacitive touch displays are also like a magic. They have the capability to sense when you touch them by using electricity. Whenever you touch the screen, your finger conducts electricity and therefore changes the flow of electrical fields in the screen. The phone then decodes these changes to determine where on the screen you touched it. However, there is a problem that water can also conduct electricity. So, if your screen is wet, the water can also complete the circuit and record a touch.

OnePlus is expected to launch the Ace 2 Pro in China later this month. However, we will hopefully see it with a different name for international markets. Let’s wait and watch what new comes with this flagship phone other than Rainwater touch technology. Stay tuned!

