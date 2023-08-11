Exciting News! OnePlus Is Working On A Touchscreen You Can Use During Rain
Almost all people feel quite weird while using their touchscreen phones during the rain. The fact is that the water on your fingers makes the screen think about whether you are touching it or not. It sometimes ignores your touches entirely. The cherry on the top is the falling rain droplets. They can also mess up the screen. The good piece of news is that Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus is trying to make it possible for you to use your phone in the rain without having to worry about the screen going bonkers. What? Yes, you heard right! Reports claim that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is tipped to be capable of responding to touch input with full accuracy even in the rain. The company is working on “Rain Water Touch” technology. They even showed off this feature on their handle.