WhatsApp Is Finally Rolling Out Multiple Account Support For Beta Users

WhatsApp is one of the most famous messaging platforms in the world for both personal and business communication. No doubt, it has earned this reputation through constant updates since its launch. One major feature everyone has been waiting for anxiously was a multi-account system. It allows users to log in to more than one account at the same time. The good piece of information is that the feature has now made its way to some beta testers via WhatsApp beta version 2.23.17.8 on the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Multiple Account System For Some Beta Testers

Presently, users who want to add a second WhatsApp account to their handset have to install a copy of WhatsApp. Let me tell you that it is a feature offered on some Android phones. However, the new multi-account feature boasts an account switcher that can switch between the primary account that is bound to the smartphone and other WhatsApp accounts.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently limited to some beta testers who have updated to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.8. It is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks. When the feature is enabled, the messaging platform will display a small downward-facing arrow icon next to the QR code in the settings menu. Tapping it will pop up a card showing the primary account and an Add account button. You can click this button to add an account that is registered on another device. The point worth mentioning here is that all your recent messages will also be synced to your phone.

It is a very handy feature. Many people have been waiting for it for a long time. Now WhatsApp users will be able to easily differentiate between accounts along with the profile photo and username. This is because WhatsApp now shows the popup card which also folds as an account switcher. It will also make it easier for users to access personal chats and work conversations.