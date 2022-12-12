Expected Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Release Date Revealed

We all know that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is going to be the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. According to some sources, it is expected to come out earlier than many gamers expected. Let me tell you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been delayed twice internally, however, it is still scheduled for a 2023 release date. It is tipped that the developers have made significant progress and might release the game a few months earlier than predicted.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of the highly anticipated games as it is expected to return to the series’ roots by removing the RPG-style mechanics. Mirage will also focus more on stealth, exploration, assassinations, and parkour. No doubt, the gaming world is quite excited to know about Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release date. The good piece of news is that the latest Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer hinted at a 2023 release and unveiled crucial gameplay and story information. After that, it was confirmed that internal delays might’ve pushed the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage to the second half of 2023, maybe around August.

Reddit user danettte recently shared an image that reveals Assassin’s Creed Mirage expected launch date. It could hit the global markets in March next year instead of the earlier estimated launch date of August. The user even shared a screenshot of a Romanian eCommerce website called Altex, which is tipped to be accepting preorders for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Moreover, the picture also shows crucial information about the launch as it clearly tells that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release on March 9, 2023.