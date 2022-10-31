Expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Release Date & Specs

We all know that Qualcomm is the most popular smartphone chip manufacturer in the world. The company produces several tiers of processors for Android phones, ranging from entry-level devices to flagship devices. For the last couple of months, two of the company’s most potent chips were Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ gen 1. The upcoming powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to make its way to the market soon. Qualcomm’s official website has recently announced the date of the next Snapdragon Summit, where the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Release Date is expected to be Nov 15.

Expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Release Date

The latest reports claim that Snapdragon Summit 2022 will take place in Hawaii from November 15 to November 17, 2022. However, the company has not confirmed what it could reveal at the event. If we check the history, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was launched at the same time last year. Hence, there is a pretty good chance that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will make an appearance at the event in November. A tipster has also predicted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 may release during the Snapdragon Summit 2022.