Facebook Announces Comment Moderation Tools for Creators

Facebook just announced comment moderation tools and controls to make it easier for creators to manage conversations on the social network. Creators will now be able to search comments by keywords, including emojis, commenter names and dates, on their posts. They can also take bulk actions, such as liking or hiding. These new tools will be available through the comments manager section in Facebook’s Professional Dashboard.

Not only this but the company also introduced moderation statistics in their Moderation Assist’s Activity Log. Moderation Assist moderates new comments on creators’ posts using criteria they set in advance. Creators will now be able to see statistics about certain things. They can also see the number of comments that were hidden in the past 30 days.

Moreover, creators can view which criteria are met for hiding comments with the inline comment preview and criteria tag in the activity log of Moderation Assist.

Bobby Marshall, the leader of Facebook’s creator safety programs, in a statement, said,

“Building tools that help keep creators and their communities safe is foundational to Facebook’s creator efforts, and we’ve continued to invest here. We recently expanded Moderation Assist and introduced a Creator Support Hub last year. Today’s updates enable creators to do far more easily search comments – by keyword, date, emoji and more – and to take bulk actions around them, such as liking or hiding them. Our goal with these tools is to give creators the time back to do what they do best – create content and build their community.”

Meta is trying hard to support creators and ensure that they can safely interact with their communities. Last year, the company expanded access to its live chat agent support to eligible creators. It also rolled out moderation features within the professional mode.

