Sheryl Sandberg to Leave Board of Facebook Parent Meta

Sheryl Sandberg, the influential figure behind Facebook’s digital advertising-centric business model, is set to leave the board of Meta, Facebook’s parent company. This move comes nearly two years after she departs from the executive role at the tech giant.

Having served as Meta’s chief operating officer and played a key role in shaping Facebook’s business strategy, Sandberg decided to step down from her executive position in June 2022. Now, she has announced her departure from the Meta board after her term concludes in May. She said that the timing is right given the strength and future positioning of the Meta business. Despite leaving the board, Sandberg will continue to contribute as an adviser to the company.

In a Facebook post, Sandberg expressed her confidence in Meta’s current standing. She stated, “The Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away.” Meta’s chief executive and founder Mark Zuckerberg responded to Sandberg’s decision, expressing anticipation for “a new chapter together.”

Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008 from Google. She held the position of Meta’s operations chief for 14 years before her departure in 2022. Once the second-in-command to Zuckerberg, she played an evident role in the company’s leadership.

During her tenure, Sandberg faced various challenges and controversies, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, concerns about the use of the Facebook platform in organizing the 2021 Capitol riot, and ongoing issues related to user data mining for the platform’s successful advertising business.

Before her time at Facebook, Sandberg held significant positions, serving as vice president of global online sales and operations at Google. She also served as the chief of staff for the US Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton. Moreover, she is a Harvard graduate and is famous for her authorship of several books. She wrote the 2013 feminist manifesto “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.”

As Sheryl Sandberg transitions away from the Meta board, the tech industry will watch closely to see what her future endeavours may entail, and how Meta continues to evolve in her absence.

