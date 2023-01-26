Advertisement

Meta announced that it would allow former President Donald Trump back on Facebook and Instagram two years after his initial suspension. Meta announced that it would reinstate Trump’s accounts sometime over the next few weeks. If Trump violates Meta’s content policies again, the company will suspend his account. His account could be banned for a time period ranging from one month to two years, “depending on the severity of the violation.”

Advertisement

Meta Allows Trump Back on Facebook and Instagram

Check Also: Meta Rolls Out Ad Tech Changes To Prevent Discrimination

“As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate on Meta’s platforms – especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States,” Clegg said in a blog post. “The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying – the good, the bad and the ugly – so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Meta updated its policies for content that doesn’t explicitly violate its rules but could encourage violent or harmful behaviours similar to the January 6th attack on the Capitol. If this content is identified in the future, Meta said it restricts its distribution, like limiting a user’s ability to share a post. The company could also restrict an account’s access to advertising tools.

Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram following the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitol two years ago. At the time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Trump was suspended for provoking violence and praising the rioters’ actions. Meta was one of the first platforms to ban the former president. Later, other social media platforms also removed his accounts.

See Also: Meta Sues Voyagers Lab For Collecting User Data Via Fake Accounts