Facebook Appends rules for giving freedom to violent speech against Russian invaders

Facebook always has defined rules for the security of its users. Moreover, protection from spreading violent content has also been abandoned to keep the environment safe and healthy. But strikingly, it has been seen to suspend its rules to give freedom to political speech and let the world discuss the violence Russia is spreading in Ukraine. To be part of the noble cause, it has allowed some violent speech again Russian invaders.

Facebook Allows violent speech against ‘Russian invaders’

There has been a lot of pressure these days on social media to restrict the spreading of misinformation, hatred comments, and violence. Social media networks have been taking various steps to restrict the spread. Russia has also suspensions about social media companies who are making content from Russian state-controlled media tougher to find on its own platform. Russia is thinking to block social media networks to stop the spread of misinformation.

In a tweet, Meta which is the parent company of Facebook explained that keeping in view the increasing violence in Ukraine, Meta has decided to temporarily allow a few of the political expressions to come forward but still won’t allow the credit and death call for violence. The changes also apply to Meta-owned Instagram.

The Russian embassy in the US reacted badly to Meta’s actions. According to them, these actions show their declaration of the information war against Russia.

For many years, Facebook’s rules have stayed under criticism and many people say that the rules are forced unevenly. It has allowed the users to restrict many things to keep their information safe. The company also created a board to analyze its toughest content moderation decisions.

Meta has not yet confirmed the details about how long the exemptions will stay in place. Questions about the number of Facebook posts that will be impacted have also stayed unanswered.

