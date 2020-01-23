Facebook Dark Theme Launches for Android users

It’s been months that Facebook is trying to implement the long-awaited dark theme to its Android App. Every app has launched a dark theme for people which means it isn’t something very unusual. However, Facebook is taking too much time and its quite shocking. Yesterday we came to know that WhatsApp beta has also got the actual dark mode, which means if the baby company is successful in rolling it, then what’s the matter with Facebook?

Its been long that we have heard about the struggles to finalise this feature; however, it seems Facebook is stuck somewhere. After a long wait, our hunt for Facebook Dark theme for Android users will end as today; the company is launching it for more users.

The wait for Facebook Dark Theme on Android is going to End Soon

Though we are still confused that the company has sufficiently accomplished to make this feature available for everyone, previously, as a part of the test phase, this feature was launched for some people only. By launching it for everyone, it’s a clear indication that Facebook is now more confident, and it wants to take the final steps for wider deployment of it.

Probably you will not be able to see the dark mode right away; however, as it is rolling gradually to everyone, you will get it in a couple of days.