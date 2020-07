Facebook has now officially confirmed that it is adding messaging alert to both Facebook and Instagram that encourages people to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Users will get to see the messaging at the top of the News Feed on Facebook and the top of the main feed on Instagram.

Facebook and Instagram are adding in-app banners to encourage everyone to wear a face mask just to encourage safe practices during the pandemic.

The users will see the below text on the banners:

Facebook

Wear a Cloth Face Covering to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 When in public, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering. Learn more at cdc.gov. You can find more presentation tips in the COVID-19 Information Center.

Instagram

Wear a Cloth Face Covering to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 When in public, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering. Learn more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These new banners are all set to go live on Instagram and Facebook, Facebook said. These banners will appear at the top of your feeds in both the Facebook and Instagram applications. So if you see these banners then share your experience with us in the below comment section.

