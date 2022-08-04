Facebook is one of the pioneers that assisted people in socializing when there was just the concept of connecting with people through telephone and letters. Its unique and diverse collection of features won the hearts of the users and stayed a popular and user-friendly social media platform. In 2020, Facebook reached another milestone by offering a huge platform for local businesses in form of Facebook Live Shopping. The small businesses as well as international businesses also took great advantage of the platform and excelled. Facebook has now announced that the “Facebook live shopping” is being discontinued.

Facebook Live Shopping

Facebook in a blog post announced that Facebook Live Shopping will completely be discontinued on October 1, 2022. After this date, the businesses will not be able to host any live shopping events via Facebook. It seems that Facebook live still stays available but the users will not be able to sell or buy products during the live broadcasts. For that Facebook will remove the options of buying and selling and will put restrictions on the options.

The reason behind this decision is the fact that the company had studied consumer behavior and came to the conclusion that there is an abrupt change in the behavior. Maybe because of the tough routines and busy schedules, the users now don’t prefer a long live streaming session rather they avoid it to save time and prefer short-format videos. To sit long for the live sessions is sometimes time wastage rather than facilitating. The short-format videos will be short and crisp and the purpose will also be achieved and time will be saved.

For the above reason, the company will now onwards focus more on Instagram Reels which also provide the users with the option to tag the products in a video. Small businesses and other brand lines can now use Instagram Reels to advertise their products in a short and precise way. So the sellers need to be more focused so that they could easily grasp the user’s interest and gain the customer in a short time. Let’s see how the users will be able to apprehend the new change and maybe many businesses face a loss as they used to mostly run their businesses on the Facebook platform and had no physical outlet.

