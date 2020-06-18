Facebook Portal Gets New Features and Improvements in Latest Update

The Facebook portal is not widely used; let’s accept that it does not have the smart display and is not cost-effective as well. However, the company has announced a new update which reveals that it is soon going to change the way it operates. The latest update that will be rolled out to the portal devices will add new functionalities and some great features with loads of improvements. All these changes might make this app even more useful than before.

Major update makes Facebook Portal more useful than ever

Among many additions, one of the most useful that is really needed these days are Messenger Rooms. Messenger rooms will provide an environment or a platform to users where they will be able to chat with friends and loved ones through the group video calling feature. The messenger rooms well have the capacity to accommodate 50 people; however, besides this limit, the best thing about this feature is that one does not necessarily need to have a Facebook account to join this room.

Apart from this amazing feature to connect people together, Facebook has implemented some improvements to this app as well. One such improvement that will be definitely loved by people is that now they will be able to replace their background with a pre-selected image available on the portal spaces while they are in messenger rooms. Another option to hide the background by blurring it will also be available.

Moreover, Portal owners will be able to go live on Facebook pages and groups by using their smart displays. Now broadcasting on pages and groups will be easier; however, previously, it was not possible through a personal profile. The company has also announced that it is working on “Hey Portal” functionality that will allow users to have WhatsApp calls through this portal.

