Instagram and Facebook to Hide More Harmful Content From Teenagers

Meta just announced new steps to hide Harmful content on Instagram and Facebook from teenagers. Meta takes this step after facing global pressure demanding safer experiences for children using its apps.

The changes aim to minimize exposure to sensitive topics like suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders when teenagers navigate features like search and explore on Instagram. Meta disclosed that default content control settings for all teenage accounts on Instagram and Facebook would be the most restrictive. Instagram is also restricting additional search terms.

“Our goal is to ensure teens have safe experiences on our platforms,” the blog post asserts. “Today, we’re introducing more protections to regulate the content teenagers encounter on Instagram and Facebook.”

Even if a teenager follows an account discussing sensitive topics, Meta confirmed that such posts would be excluded from their feed. The company highlighted that these measures, set to roll out gradually, aim to provide a more “age-appropriate” environment.

“For instance, imagine someone sharing their ongoing struggle with self-harm thoughts. While this story is crucial and could reduce stigma, it’s a complex topic that may not suit all young audiences. Now, we’ll begin removing such content from teenagers’ Instagram and Facebook experiences,” Meta explained in its blog post.

Meta faces mounting pressure in both the United States and Europe, accused of fostering addictive apps and contributing to youth mental health issues. Thirty-three US states, including California and New York, sued the company in October for allegedly misleading the public about its platforms’ risks. Similarly, the European Commission sought details on Meta’s efforts to safeguard children from illegal and harmful content.

These regulatory actions followed Arturo Bejar’s testimony in the US Senate, a former Meta employee who claimed the company was aware of harassment and other dangers faced by teenagers on its platforms but failed to act on them.

Bejar advocated for design alterations on Facebook and Instagram to guide users toward positive behaviours and provide better tools for youngsters to manage unpleasant experiences. He cited his daughter’s experience with unwanted advances on Instagram, which he brought to the company’s leadership’s attention but was allegedly ignored.

Businesses have long targeted children as a key demographic, seeking to attract them as consumers and foster brand loyalty from a young age. For Meta, engaged teenage users could mean more advertisers hoping these young users will continue purchasing their products as they grow. Amidst fierce competition with TikTok for young audiences, teenagers hold significant value for Meta’s platform growth and potential ad revenue.

