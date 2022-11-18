Facebook removes Religion, politics & Sexuality Views from Profiles

Facebook is trying to make the platform safer to use for everyone and is trying to reduce hate speech on its platform and in an effort to do so, Facebook is removing the four information fields from profiles. The company has notified users that from next month these fields will be automatically removed which include religious views, political views, addresses, and the “Interested in” field, which indicates a user’s sexual orientation. These Religion, political & Sexuality Views will be automatically removed from the profile and will go into effect on December 1.

According to the spokesperson, the main reason behind the change is to make the platform easier to use without spreading hatred. While telling about bringing this new change to the platform, the Facebook spokesperson said:

“As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we’re removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, sexuality views, and Address. We’re sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn’t affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook.”

This change was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra who tweeted a screenshot of the notice received by users who had filled out this field. According to the notice, other information associated with the user will remain on the profile along with the rest of the contact and basic information.