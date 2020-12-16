FBR Introduces New Button for Immediate Redressal of Complaints via Portal

The last date for filing tax returns was December 8, 2020. Though traders sought extension in tax return filing, but, Federal Board of Revenue said that there would be no extension to the filing date. Due to this, social media was flooded with many complaints about corrupt tax officials and people shared reasons why they couldn’t file tax returns on file. Federal Board of Revenue has found the solution to this problem and has introduced FBR Complaint Portal, with which users can lodge complaints against the corrupt tax officials, who are involved in corruption, bribery or other criminal offences.

Now Lodge Complaints Against Corrupt Tax Officials through FBR Complaint Portal

For this, FBR has added a new button on its websites that reads as ” “For Immediate Redressal of Complaints, Press Button”. By pressing this button, users are able to lodge complaints against any false activity associated with officials.

ایف بی آر کی طرف سے ٹیکس گزاروں کی شکایات کے فوری ازالہ کے لئے خصوصی کمیٹیاں تشکیل دے دی گئی ہیں۔ نیچے درج شدہ کسی بھی طریقہ کار کو اختیار کریں اور اپنی شکایت کا فوری حل پائیں. @MJavedGhani pic.twitter.com/qtzyp3v89H — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) December 11, 2020

Apart from this button that is added to the website, FBR has introduced a complaint portal as revealed in the tweet above. According to the tweet above, citizens can file a complaint again fraudulent officials in five ways.

Call on FBR Helpline ie; 051-111-772-772 Send email on FBR’s official email address Use Complaint portal facility to lodge a complaint Sent complaint through postal service to the FBR Chairman Complaints can also be made directly at Chairman Integrity Management Cell at the FBR Headquarters and the Regional Integrity Committees (RICs)

The FBR will maintain the record of all the complaints that are made by the citizens and will notify them when their complaint is acted upon. To help solve all the complaints on time, the regulatory authority has established two new committees which will verify the authenticity of complaints.

No doubt, it was a much-needed step and let’s hope it eradicates corruption from the organisation.

