Federal Ministers for MOiTT & MOLAW Send Resignations to PM

Farogh Naseem, the federal minister of law and justice (MOLAW), and Amin ul Haque, the federal minister of information technology and telecommunications (MoiTT), both presented their resignations to the prime minister after the MQM-Rabta P’s Committee decision regarding the no-trust motion. The party announced that it will vote with the opposition in the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ministers deemed that voting against the PM would be inappropriate while still serving in the government, therefore they chose to resign from the federal cabinet first.

It was thought that Naseem would support the prime minister above the party because he appreciated PM’s advice over the three-and-a-half years since the government was formed. However, since he was elected as a Senator from the MQM-quota, he has followed the party’s lead.

As the deadline for voting on the Opposition’s no-trust motion approaches, the government has been struck by a series of setbacks. In yet another big setback for the PTI, the MQM-P has opted to abandon the ruling party and join forces with the combined Opposition to support the prime minister’s no-confidence vote.

The incumbent government lost its majority in the Lower House as a result of the incident, and the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which the National Assembly is set to vote on April 3 or 4, is likely to pass.

