FIA Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Illegal Issuance Of Mobile SIMs
In a recent development, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar arrested two suspects involved in the illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs. Reports claim that FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar recently conducted major operations against elements involved in illegally issuing mobile SIMs. As a result, FIA authorities arrested two suspects in the raid. The accused named Hasnain Ali and Zain Ali were reportedly arrested from Multan. Moreover, there was another suspect named Wakeel Khan who was arrested earlier in the said case.
Two People Arrested For illegal Activation of Mobile SIMs
Back in February, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out another successful raid, against illegal activation of SIMs, at two franchisees of a mobile company in Rawat. They confiscated BVS devices, silicon thumbs, original CNICs, and SIM cards during the raid. Four suspects were held during the raid at that time.
