FIA Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Illegal Issuance Of Mobile SIMs

FIA authorities revealed that the accused activated SIMs in the name of women for instance, “Benazir” under the disguise of an income support program. Furthermore, they selected different areas of Punjab instead of Peshawar for the activation of SIMs. It is pertinent to mention here that the activation of SIMs accomplished by the accused is a violation of PTA rules.

Strict action will be taken against the arrested as several illegally active mobile phone SIMs were recovered from them in the raid operation. FIA not only arrested the accused but also started an investigation against them. The authorities have been conducting raids to arrest all other people involved in such practice.