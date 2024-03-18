FIA Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Illegal Issuance Of Mobile SIMs

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Mar 18, 2024
Mobile SIMs

In a recent development, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar arrested two suspects involved in the illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs. Reports claim that FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar recently conducted major operations against elements involved in illegally issuing mobile SIMs. As a result, FIA authorities arrested two suspects in the raid. The accused named Hasnain Ali and Zain Ali were reportedly arrested from Multan. Moreover, there was another suspect named Wakeel Khan who was arrested earlier in the said case.

Two People Arrested For illegal Activation of Mobile SIMs

FIA authorities revealed that the accused activated SIMs in the name of women for instance, “Benazir” under the disguise of an income support program. Furthermore, they selected different areas of Punjab instead of Peshawar for the activation of SIMs. It is pertinent to mention here that the activation of SIMs accomplished by the accused is a violation of PTA rules.
Strict action will be taken against the arrested as several illegally active mobile phone SIMs were recovered from them in the raid operation. FIA not only arrested the accused but also started an investigation against them. The authorities have been conducting raids to arrest all other people involved in such practice.

Back in February, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out another successful raid, against illegal activation of SIMs, at two franchisees of a mobile company in Rawat. They confiscated BVS devices, silicon thumbs, original CNICs, and SIM cards during the raid. Four suspects were held during the raid at that time.

