Finally! Google Chrome Is Getting Live Translate Feature

No doubt, Google Chrome is one of the best browsers yet. The platform has been continuously adding new features in order to improve users’ experiences with the browser. It would not be wrong to say that a substantial part of Chrome is its accessibility features, which have live captioning along with page navigation with a text cursor as well. The upcoming Google Chrome update is testing another important feature which is a real-time machine translation of live captions in the desktop version of Chrome. Google Pixel Owners already enjoy this feature and now the desktop version is also Getting this much-anticipated Google Chrome Translate Feature.
Google Chrome Live Translate Feature Is On Its Way
Let me tell you that the accessibility options on Chrome 112 are restricted to some extent in the current version of the browser. Google’s live translation feature is tipped to be currently under development. Reports claim that the UI update will also be managing download language packages for the caption engine.
All Chrome users will now test the real-time translation using Chrome Canary. Under the Live Translation setting, you will have to turn on a toggle switch. However, the point worth mentioning here is that a few languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, French, German, and Italian, will have support from the browser for live captions. However, these languages can be translated into various other languages. The good information is that the captions will start playing again in the video in the chosen language for translation. All languages can access live captioning, however, there is still a good chance for translation errors.
In addition, the latest visual modifications include checkboxes that let you add language icons and easily remove them with the trash icon. Together with that, global media controls will be updated to the latest version with a pop-up menu that will appear along with a toggle for selected live translation settings.
We think that these latest features will play an important part in making the Chrome browser accessible for users with all kinds of disabilities and for even those who are facing a language barrier.
