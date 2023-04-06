Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will arrive on April 12. Activision has also released the seasonal trailer, revealing some of the new modes coming to multiplayer and battle royale.
Season 3’s story revolves around a face-off with Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. Both characters will also be playable operators for the season. Players will get them as either battle pass rewards or operator bundles in the in-game shop.
CoD: Warzone 2 And Modern Warfare 2 – Season 3 Trailer Confirms Gunfight and More
The trailer also announces a few new game modes. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer will get Cranked and Gunfight. Cranked is the fast-paced mode that forces players to chain together kills to reset a timer and avoid exploding. Whereas, Gunfight is the chaotic 2v2 matchup played over a series of fast-paced rounds on small maps.
For Warzone 2, a little more variety is finally coming to battle royale in Season 3. The upcoming season will add a Resurgence respawn mode to Al Mazrah. The players will also get the money-based Plunder mode from Warzone 1. Moreover, Warzone 2 will also come with the long-awaited Ranked playlist.
Season 3’s battle pass will also include the return of the iconic Intervention sniper rifle, which is rebranded for Modern Warfare 2 as the FJX Imperium sniper. Pelayo’s Lighthouse is a new 6v6 multiplayer map, which features a stormy nighttime setting.
Activision recently revealed the new tools for Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat. It will detect if the players use any third-party hardware device.
