Expected Release Date and Price of Apple MacBook Air 2022

Apple every year has some great surprises packed up for us. Last year MacBook Air was a big hit and had taken the market by storm. Last year’s MacBook Air was packed with a very powerful Apple processor. So this year similar expectations are expected of Apple MacBook Air 2022. Here in this post we will share our knowledge about the MacBook Air 2022 expected release date and price.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 had been the center of rumors since the mid of 2021. It seems that Apple to live up to the fans expectations MacBook Air 2022 will be having the combination of all the loved features of MacBook Air 2020, 24-inch iMac (2021) and new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch (2021).

As per the Apple tradition an Apple Spring Event will be held in a few months and the new MacBook Air 2022 will be the star of the event.

Now lets have a look at our deductions that we have after the many rumors and news we have heard so far.

Apple MacBook Air Release:

It is expected to be launched in the Spring Festival, which will be held in March or April. The whole year the rumor was that the MacBook Air 2022 will be released in the last of 2021 or in the 1st quarter of 2022, but now many reputable analysts and tipsters are of the view that it will be launched in the Spring Event.

Apple MacBook Air Price:

The expected price of the new MacBook Air will be around $1200 (Pkr. 211482). Though the price is high but the sleeker look and improved and upgraded techs justifies it.

A question worth pondering over is whether the new MacBook is a an upgraded version of the last model or a complete new model; like last time we had a 14-inch MacBook Pro which did not replace the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch.

According to the reliable tipsters and rumors a new larger screen is expected in the new MacBook Air.

MacBook Air Expected Features

The most catchy or hyped rumor regarding the new MacBook is its super thinness and light weight. The current MacBook model is less than 6lbs, and the new model is said to be even more lighter and thinner. It will be coming in a wide variety of colors like 24-inch iMac, iPad Air (2020) and iPad Mini 6.

It is a general assumption that the second generation of the Apple processor will be coming in the new MacBook Air. The second generation of the processor has been named as M2. Nothing can be said as what to expect from the M2 as the first generation M1 is already way ahead of the other chips that are used by the competing brands. Maybe a few upgrades or improvements in all the areas.

Regarding the screen we heard the rumors that mini-LED screens like Apple had done with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. But as per the Apple tradition, the “pro” models being the impressive and high end models of its different device, so the mini-LED screens is very unlike to happen. Apple may stick to the impressive HDR screens in the New MacBook Pro. Nevertheless increase in the screen size is possible with improvement in the brightness of the screen will improve the resolutions as well.

A better upgraded webcam will be housed in the new MacBook. The battery may not be different and remain the same as of the current model. Another new rumored feature is the MagSafe will be be back in the new MacBook, which might be possible as all the MacBook Pro models have it. The new MacBook may not get more ports other than the two USB-C ports and the headphone jack especially if its as super thin it is said to be.

Well most of the things discussed here are rumors so we have to wait for the actual launch to see what the New MacBook will offer and how true all these rumors are.

Also Read: Apple ProMotion Display Technology Exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro Models