How to get a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa for Dubai

Dubai is located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the southeastern coast of the Persian Gulf. It is renowned for its luxurious and cutting-edge architecture, high-end retailers, vibrant entertainment, and hospitable citizens. Dubai is a global centre for business, tourism, and innovation, attracting people from all over the world to live, work, and visit. You may see the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, the renowned Palm Jumeirah, or the Dubai Mall, one of the world’s largest shopping complexes. Due to its enviable geographical position and cutting-edge infrastructure, Dubai has become a center for international commerce and a gateway to the Middle East. Traditional souks, museums, and ancient monuments have survived Dubai’s modernization, providing the city with a unique blend of old-world charm and contemporary splendor. The good news is that now you can get a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa for Dubai.
Five-year multiple-entry tourist visa for Dubai
You can register for a five-year tourist visa that allows you to enter the UAE multiple times per year for up to 90 days if you are visiting Dubai for work or family.
A five-year entrance permit enables visitors to visit Dubai multiple times per year and to stay in the country for up to 180 days without a sponsor.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of Dubai is where you should submit your visa application. The visa is issued annually upon application for a 30, 60, or 90-day stay. The GDRFA website states, “This period may be extended for a similar amount of time, so long as the total number of days spent there in a calendar year does not exceed 180.”
Here is everything you need to know about the procedure and requirements if you frequently travel to Dubai for business, leisure, or to visit family.
Conditions for the five-year tourism visa with multiple entries
Individuals may only apply for a multiple-entry visa if they meet the following GDRFA requirements:
- A passport or travel document is valid for at least six months.
- A ticket for round-trip travel.
- Valid medical coverage in the UAE.
- Six months prior to the submission of the application, evidence of a bank balance of Dh14, 689 (PKR 11, 29368) or the equivalent in other currencies is required.
How long can I stay in the UAE with this visa?
This visa allows applicants to remain in the UAE continuously for no more than 90 days per year, per the GDRFA. This period may be extended for an equivalent quantity of time, so long as the total number of days spent in the UAE in a year does not exceed 180.
Documents required
- A personal photo.
- A copy of a passport that is valid for at least six months.
- Six-month bank account statement
- Health insurance information
- Round-trip ticket
How to apply for Dubai’s five-year tourist visa with multiple entries
Step 1: Create an account on the GDRFA website in the first step.
Step 2: Select the service for a five-year multiple-entry visitor visa.
Step 3: Complete the application form online.
Step 4: Upload the necessary files
Step 5: Fee payment
Step 6: Submit the application.
Step 7: Receive the visa.
Cost for Visa Application Process
According to the GDRFA, the total cost of the visa may vary based on the information provided by the applicant and the length of their stay.
Here is a breakdown of the cost of the multiple-entry visitor visa valid for five years:
30-day visit visa fee: Dh300 (PKR23, 000)
60-day visit visa fee: Dh500 (PKR 38,400)
The fee for a 90-day visitor visa is Dh700 (PKR 53,800) plus 5% VAT.
Required financial guarantees
Guarantee amount: Dh2, 000 (PKR 153770)
Warranty service fee: Dh20 (PKR 1500)
Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: Dh40 (PKR 3000).
Mandatory Health insurance
A 30-day visitor visa costs Dh40 (PKR 3000).
A 60-day visitor visa costs Dh60 (PKR 4600).
Obtaining a visa valid for 90 days: Dh90 (PKR 6900).
Additional fees (if the sponsored individual is already within the country):
The cost of knowledge is Dh10 (PKR770).
The innovation charge is Dh10 (PKR 770).
Inside the country, the fee is Dh500 (PKR 38500).
What is the Visa Processing time?
According to the GDRFA website, the average processing time is two business days, with a maximum of five business days.
What makes Dubai a popular work and travel destination?
Dubai is a world-renowned city of the world. Due to a variety of factors, Dubai has become a popular workplace and vacation destination. Among the factors that make Dubai an attractive location for both are the following:
Job Possibilities Dubai inhabitants may find employment in a variety of industries, including but not limited to finance, technology, hospitality, and construction, in the city’s flourishing economy. The city has gained notoriety because of its tax-free income and substantial compensation packages.
Dubai is a safe and secure location for both residents and tourists due to its low crime rate and the government’s stringent precautions. This increases Dubai’s attractiveness as a tourist and commercial destination.
One of Dubai’s many claims to fame is its modern and efficient transportation system, which includes a well-connected metro and bus network. The city’s extensive road network also facilitates travel.
Dubai is an eclectic mix of cultures because it is home to people from all over the globe. Due to this, Dubai has become a cosmopolitan society in which people from various backgrounds coexist.
Dubai has become a popular tourist destination due to its shopping, cuisine, entertainment, and adventure sports, to name a few. The Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall, and the Dubai Fountain are among the most popular tourist destinations in this city.
The majority of the year, Dubai’s climate is pleasant and sunny, making it an ideal location for those who enjoy spending time outdoors.
Economic opportunities, cultural diversity, safety and security, a state-of-the-art infrastructure, and entertainment and leisure options combine to make Dubai a desirable place to work and visit.
Whether you’re traveling with friends, family, or solo, Dubai is the perfect place to visit and create unforgettable memories.
READ MORE: All UAE Residents Can Now Apply For Japan Visas Online