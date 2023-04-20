All UAE Residents Can Now Apply For Japan Visas Online

There is a good piece of information for all the UAE residents that the Japanese government has made traveling to Japan easier. They are going to take immediate action for those who want to obtain visas to visit Japan. There’s no need to go to the consulate-general in Dubai or the embassy in Abu Dhabi as now, the application can be done online. Japan Visas Can now be obtained online making it easier to travel for many other residents of the country.
How To Apply For Japan Visas?
All UAE nationals have not been directed to apply for visas to visit Japan since November 2022. The good news is that the full visa waiver for Emiratis has been successful now. All UAE residents will be able to apply for an eVisa through a dedicated website. After successful submission, the digital confirmation visa will be sent to the UAE applicant.
When entering Japan immigration, the e-Visa holder will be required to simply log on to the Japan eVISA website and show the visa. The point worth mentioning here is that screenshots or printouts of the page will not be accepted. Moreover, the digital process details have also been rolled out to residents of Saudi Arabia.
In addition to that, the Japanese government has recently made an announcement that it will terminate COVID-19-related entry requirements to the country from May 8. It means all travelers will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from May 8 onwards. It is indeed a good step in making the traveling process easy for all the people who want to visit Japan.
Japan E-visa Process
