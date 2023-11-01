Fly Jinnah Marks One Year of Exceptional Air Travel Service

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, celebrates its first anniversary, honoring a year of extraordinary service and remarkable accomplishments. Over the course of the past 12 months, Fly Jinnah has firmly established itself as a preferred airline for travelers, operating a network of domestic flights and connecting major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Since its inaugural flight took off to the skies on October 31, 2022, Fly Jinnah has consistently prioritized operational excellence and customer service. In its inaugural year, the airline operated more than 4,370 domestic flights while ensuring hassle-free travel experiences for its customers. The carrier managed to introduce its value-driven product offering to the domestic market across the country in its first year by consistently providing passengers with comfort, reliability, and affordable air travel services.

Commenting on the occasion, a Fly Jinnah spokesperson stated: “Since our inception, our promise has been to provide affordable, reliable, and comfortable air travel options for the people of Pakistan. As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we are truly grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from our passengers, partners, and the aviation industry. We remain steadfast in our mission and are excited to expand our operations domestically and internationally, connecting our passengers to more destinations, while also contributing to the growth of the tourism and aviation sectors.”

Fly Jinnah low-cost business model focuses on providing customers with added value at each step of their journey. With a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah offers the most spacious legroom of all economy cabins, guaranteeing its passengers unparalleled comfort throughout their journeys. The state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system “Sky Time” enables passengers to stream a wide range of entertainment options, including Urdu and Hollywood movies, TV shows, games, audio, music, and documentaries. Furthermore, Fly Jinnah enhances the travel experience with its delightful “Sky Café” onboard menu, offering a diverse selection of delectable hot meals, sandwiches, snacks, and beverages. Additionally, Fly Jinnah understands the significance of convenience and has developed a user-friendly mobile app, allowing passengers to effortlessly book flights, track their journeys, and access other essential services.

Additionally, the carrier’s commitment to operational excellence garnered commendation from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for its exceptional flight punctuality and consistency, earning the top spot in these categories.

As Fly Jinnah embarks on its second year of operations, the airline remains focused on setting new industry standards, enhancing the overall travel experience, and expanding its reach to benefit an even larger number of passengers.

