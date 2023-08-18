Fly Jinnah launches Mobile App for enhanced passenger convenience

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier (LCC), announces the launch of its brand-new mobile application, designed to provide passengers with unparalleled convenience and a seamless travel experience.

With the new Fly Jinnah mobile app, passengers can now effortlessly book and manage their flights, making travel arrangements more convenient than ever before. The user-friendly interface allows users to explore flight options, select preferred seats, and choose from a variety of additional services such as adding baggage and meal selection. This ensures that passengers have complete control over their travel plans, right at their fingertips.

One of the key features of the Fly Jinnah mobile app is the integrated check-in process. Avoiding long queues at airport counters, passengers can now conveniently check-in for their flights through the app, saving valuable time and avoiding unnecessary hassle. Furthermore, the app provides passengers with digital boarding passes, eliminating the need for printed copies and making the boarding process smoother and more efficient.

In addition to its booking and check-in functionalities, the new mobile app also offers passengers access to the airline’s generous loyalty program. Passengers can effortlessly track their loyalty points and redeem rewards directly through the app. In addition to that, passengers can check flight status and contact customer support for help if required. This personalized experience further highlights Fly Jinnah’s commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and continuously providing a convenient travel option.

The Fly Jinnah mobile app is now available for download on, iOS, Android & Huawei devices. Passengers can access it by visiting the respective app stores and searching for “Fly Jinnah.”

