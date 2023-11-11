Fly Jinnah expands flight frequency on key routes and enhances connectivity

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced an increase in its flight frequency on three key routes within its network. Starting from November 15, 2023, the airline will offer daily flights between Karachi and Quetta, Quetta and Islamabad, in addition to thrice daily flights between Karachi and Lahore.

This expansion demonstrates Fly Jinnah’s unwavering commitment to its customers, focusing on offering its customers a seamless travel experience with more connectivity and convenience. By increasing the frequency of these routes, Fly Jinnah aims to cater to the growing demand for accessible and affordable air travel.

Also Read: Fly Jinnah Marks One Year of Exceptional Air Travel Service