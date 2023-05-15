Foreign Investors Urge Pakistan to Abolish Withholding Tax on Telecom Services

Latest reports claim that Foreign investors operating in Pakistan are urging the country to abolish the withholding tax on telecom services. According to them, the withholding tax inhibits the affordability of mobile services, which is essential for the entire population, particularly 70% of Pakistan’s population living below the poverty line.

Foreign Investors Say That Tax Hampers The Affordability of Mobile Services

It would not be wrong to say that telecom services play an important role in the country’s economic growth. Let me tell you that the Finance Act of 2021 decreased the advance tax on telecom services from 12.5% to 10% for the fiscal year 2021 and even to 8% for future years. Reports further claim that the Finance (Supplementary) Act of the same year raised the withholding tax rate from 10% to 15%.

The point worth mentioning here is that the increase in tax rates has a negative impact on the affordability of mobile services. Especially the poorest consumers, including women, are affected the most by reducing their ability to become mobile broadband subscribers.