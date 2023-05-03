Square Enix, debuted a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming downloadable story content (DLC), Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust. Forspoken DLC is launching on May 26th, 2023 for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console and PC via STEAM, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.
Forspoken DLC ‘In Tanta We Trust’ will Launch on May 26
Players who purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of Forspoken will receive early access to the story DLC on May 23, 2023. Players who own the main game will be able to purchase DLC separately.
Check Also: Sybo Launches Subway Surfers Blast, A Puzzle Spin-off Game
The Forspoken “In Tanta We Trust” story downloadable content will serve as a prequel to the main game and takes place 25 years prior to the events of Forspoken. Continuing her search for a way to eradicate the Break from Athia once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place that somehow transports her to the Purge of the Rheddig, the legendary battle that devastated Athia and eventually drove the Tantas to madness. Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must uncover the answers and save Athia once more—and attempt to save herself.
The players will battle alongside Tanta Cinta using Frey’s newfound magical ability to unlock new combat strategies. They will also coordinate devastating attack combos against the invading Rheddig forces.
The eager players have to wait till May 26 to play this game. You can check out the trailer below,
See Also: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom Leaks On Piracy Sites