The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom Leaks On Piracy Sites

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the highly anticipated games. The surprising piece of news is that it has gone wild these days. Recently, physical copies of Tears of the Kingdom appeared in the hands of buyers two weeks earlier than the planned May 12 release date.
Reports claim that photos of the Collector’s Edition surfaced on 4chan. Moreover, at least two copies of the game popped up on the online marketplace Mercari. The leak has now made its way to streams across Twitch, Discord, and smaller streaming sites as well.
We have identified that these are pirated copies of Tears of the Kingdom on multiple torrent sites. We are able to distinguish these by following links from 4chan that have been shared in a file format compatible with Switch cartridge rips. However, we still can’t verify that those files are genuine. However, let me tell you that as per the proliferation of streams, we are confident that the game is already being distributed illegally. In addition to that, there is also at least one archive of Tears of the Kingdom’s pre-rendered cut scenes being converged. They are actually in .webm format with no audio.
The archive will probably be taken offline by a Nintendo copyright strike before long. So far, streams appear to only be online for a matter of minutes on Kick and Trovo. These two streaming platforms are exactly underground. Let me tell you that Kick was launched by controversial streamer Trainwreck as a gambling-friendly alternative to Twitch, while Trovo is owned by Tencent.
Reports further claim that Tears of the Kingdom streams have also surfaced in a more private venue: Discord servers. The fact is that with two full weeks to go before launch, Nintendo’s copyright enforcement teams will have to do a lot of work ahead of them.