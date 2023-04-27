Sybo announced that it’s launching a new game in its popular Subway Surfers franchise. The new game is Subway Surfers Blast. The game is developed in partnership with Outplay Entertainment. Unlike its endless runner predecessor, Blast is a puzzle-adventure game and is currently available on iOS and Android.
It is the fourth game in the Subway Surfers series, following the main endless runner title, Subway Surfers Tag and Subway Surfers Match. Players can solve puzzles and earn stars while playing this game. They can also decorate the home base of the Subway Surfers characters. It looks similar to other games Outplay have worked on before, Including Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast.
Sybo Launches Subway Surfers Blast, A Puzzle Spin-off Game
Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of Sybo, said in a statement, “Subway Surfers’ momentum has shown no signs of slowing, especially after being named the most-downloaded game of 2022 over a decade post-launch. Our fans have consistently shown an appetite for more, and Outplay was the perfect partner to help us develop something new and exciting for them. With Subway Surfers Blast, we’re thrilled to give players an entirely fresh way to engage with the characters they know and love.”
Douglas Hare, CEO of Outplay, added in a separate statement, “Throughout Outplay Entertainment’s history, we’ve developed a hugely successful portfolio of fun and accessible mobile games for players across the world to enjoy. Having the opportunity to work with a globally recognized IP on the development of Subway Surfers Blast has been a dream come true.”
Overall, it is fun to play this game. If you like to play puzzle games, this game is a must-try.
