Fortnite May Introduce A Vehicle Hijacking Mechanic Soon

Reports claim that Epic Games is expected to add a vehicle mechanic to Fortnite soon. The upcoming Fortnite updates will bring this amazing feature to make driving cars in the gameplay a bit more unpredictable and chaotic than before. All Fortnite lovers know very well that controllable vehicles have been through quite an evolution in the gameplay. If we talk about the earliest seasons of Battle Royale, controllable vehicles simply didn’t exist. The gamers got their first taste of what drivable vehicles could be like in Fortnite when Epic Games added shopping carts in Season 4.

Epic Games Will Soon Allow Players To Hijack Other People’s Vehicles

According to the latest reports, Epic is working on a gameplay system that will allow gamers to hijack other people’s vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5. However, a few limitations are expected on how players hijack cars. The leak also lists how hijacking can fail. It is pertinent to mention here that players will not be able to pull off a successful hijacking if the vehicle is running too fast. In case of hitting a sharp turn or crash, you will not be able to hijack any vehicle.

We all know that Fortnite features a ton of entertaining activities for players to do, aside from battling it out for that first-place victory. Since the shopping cart days, Fortnite gamers have discovered ways to use vehicles as tools to help in their antics and create memorable gameplay moments. It would not be wrong to say that players will find amazing and inventive ways to use the hijacking feature. Fortnite leak also hints at different collaborations that could be coming to the battle royale, including Devil May Cry and Avatar.

Epic is working on a Hijacking mechanic: The player has to connect to a car and can click an input to start Hijacking the car, the player can also cancel it, and it’ll have a cooldown. Hijacking can fail if :

– Car is going too fast

– Sharp Turn

– Vehicle crashed The player… pic.twitter.com/gUQIQdX4UV — Loolo l Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) December 30, 2023

There have been no official words regarding the new mechanic by Epic Games yet. So, we are still not sure whether hijacking vehicles will be added to Fortnite or not. Although, the leak has some extent of believability to it, however, the feature looks like it would be more of a small expansion rather than a complete game changer. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!