Foxconn partners with Ennostar for Micro LED Micro-Display in AR Applications

Hon Hai Precision Industry (“Foxconn”) , Ennostar, and Unikorn Semiconductor Corporation have jointly developed a new micro-display using Micro LED technology. The micro-display boasts a pixel density of over 6,500 PPI and a blue light brightness of 200,000 nits. The collaboration focused on improving Micro LED efficiency by optimizing chip structure and implementing a new thin film protection technology to reduce surface defects, improve external quantum efficiency, and enhance product reliability. The announcement was made at “Touch Taiwan 2023.”
Unikorn Semiconductor Corporation, with expertise in III-V semiconductor manufacturing and advanced process technology, optimized the Micro LED chip efficiency in collaboration with Hon Hai and Ennostar. Their focus was to ensure balance between brightness and chip power consumption for subsequent full-color conversion, considering the high brightness requirements of AR applications. Hon Hai (“Foxconn”) contributed to the collaboration with their own developed color conversion technology, achieving a full-color display effect at 3,600 PPI.
High-PPI full-color displays often suffer from blue light leakage and color shift due to insufficient quantum dot optical density caused by small pixel pitch. Hon Hai’s Micro LED manufacturing technology, however, uses high-efficiency quantum dot color conversion and a self-developed reflective inter-pixel light shield technology built on a semiconductor process to provide sufficient optical density of quantum dots. This technology also prevents color shift among pixels, producing high-purity red and green light for full-color display effect.
Hon Hai (“Foxconn”), ENNOSTAR, and Unikorn Semiconductor Corporation collaborated on the development and foundry services for the blue Micro LED process, with the aim of enhancing the development of a high-efficiency blue light pixel process with a 4um pitch. The long-term goal is to invest in applications with growth potential to achieve differentiation and technological innovation. This new micro-display product has potential for use in smart glasses, AR/VR devices, and Hon Hai plans to collaborate and innovate in order to expand business opportunities in the fields of virtual reality, augmented reality, and other metaverse applications.
