Galaxy A Phones Users Use Fun Mode More than 2.5 billion Times

Samsung has a special relationship with Snapchat. Last year it integrated Snapchat’s AR Lenses into the Galaxy A-series camera app as “Fun Mode”. This year, the company allowed Snap to tap into the Galaxy S22 powerful computational photography features. The Fun Mode has proven to be a success. Snapchat-powered Fun Mode for Galaxy A Phones has been used 2.5 billion times. Snap revealed that the Fun mode has been used 2.5 billion times in the period March 15, 2021, to August 22, 2022.

Initially, the AR mode was available on select Galaxy A-series phones. However now, the company has expanded it to some Galaxy F and M series models.

Samsung and Snapchat have developed localized experiences too. Last year there were region-specific lenses in India. Both companies have also launched lenses for Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico and the Philippines. The two companies are cooking up new experiences too.

“Galaxy users are constantly seeking new ways to express their creativity,” says Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of Experience Planning Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is constantly innovating to empower users to do more of what they love. That is why we continue to grow our partnership with Snap, one of the biggest and most creative augmented reality platforms, so we can explore further improvements and bring one of the best camera experiences to more users.”

