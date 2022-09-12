Samsung Trolls Apple For Lacking Foldable iPhone

We all know that there had been hype regarding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series for many months. Everyone was expecting something great from the silicon giant, Apple. The wait came to an end last week when Apple revealed the highly anticipated iPhone 14. After that, people started making memes and jokes about it on social media sites. The interesting part of the news is that the tech giant Samsung has also joined the bandwagon. According to the latest reports, Samsung is throwing shade at Apple for its lack of a foldable iPhone.

Apple Is Being Trolled For Not Having A foldable iPhone

In a series of tweets and in a commercial, the tech giant Samsung has mocked Apple for its lack of a foldable device in its iPhone 14 series. Even though, Samsung is also pointing out that its camera has had 108 megapixels for over two years, taking a slap at the silicon giant’s 48-megapixel sensor. No doubt, Samsung is trolling Apple in a very hilarious way. Let’s have a look at this:

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable phones last month. During Apple’s launch event, the company also released a “Join the Flip” short commercial that features a young woman who is literally haunted by the Samsung Z Flip foldability. The young woman in the commercial states that she loves her iPhone, “my phone,” and she loves buying the same phone year after year. So, it is quite obvious that Samsung’s saltiness level could make famed chef Salt Bae jealous 😉