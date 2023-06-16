Apple Is Working On Scratchless iPhones

Tech giant Apple is reportedly conducting research on developing a new iPhone chassis that can withstand more wear and tear while maintaining the sleek and smooth appearance of its current models. The company is said to be exploring ways to enhance the durability of its popular smartphone without compromising its aesthetic appeal.

Apple and other companies may have overlooked the fact that they offer iPhone cases, according to some users. In recent news, the company has been awarded a patent for their innovative technology called “Spatial Composites.” This technology involves the incorporation of metal or ceramic into a chassis to enhance scratch resistance.

According to Apple, iPhones, watches, and tablet computers are susceptible to surface damage caused by contact with various materials. This can result in marring or abrasion of the device’s surface. According to recent findings, materials used for regular housing of devices may possess varying combinations of properties such as strength, looks, abrasion resistance, electromagnetic shielding, and more.

According to Apple, the use of various materials in an iPhone chassis offers distinct advantages and disadvantages.

Apple’s proposed solution for the chassis is to use more than one material, according to a recent report. The company has laid out this approach as an obvious solution to the issue.

A recent patent has been filed that delves into the complexities of mixing materials. The patent focuses on determining which materials to mix and the proper method for doing so. It appears that the process is not as straightforward as one might think.

A housing of an electronic device” has to get “abrasion-resistant members at least partly embedded in the substrate and extending beyond the external surface.”

“The abrasion-resistant members may be formed from metal or ceramic,” says Apple. “The substrate comprises a moldable matrix. The abrasion-resistant members are harder than the moldable matrix.”