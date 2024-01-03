Galaxy A55 Renders Hints At Samsung’s New Key Island Design

The tech giant, Samsung keeps on introducing new handsets to give tough competition to its rivals. Samsung introduces all types of smartphones to keep its users intact. If we talk about the mid-range phones, Galaxy A54 5G was conceivably one of the best mid-range phones you could buy in 2023. No doubt, it is a very good smartphone with a reasonable price tag. However, if, you want some other budget-friendly Samsung phone, you can wait for the Galaxy A55 5G . It is tipped to be a competent Samsung mid-ranger.

We have been getting many leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy A55 since the beginning of this year. Recently, a new leak surfaced online offering us a look at the different colors of the Galaxy A55. If you are planning to buy this phone you still have plenty of time to decide which color you want to select when the phone launches later this year.

The Galaxy A55 looks quite similar to its predecessor. It has the same flagship trimmings. However, reports claim that Samsung will introduce a new “Key Island” design tweak to the phone this year. It’s not going to be a big deal at all. The design will be slightly changed with just a raised platform for the volume and power buttons. It is pertinent to mention here that this design element will be the same as that of Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G launched recently. The company claims that the Key Island will result in a firm and more comfortable grip.