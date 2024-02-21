Samsung has expanded its Galaxy AI capabilities beyond smartphones to include wearables, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers. The Galaxy S24 series already incorporates various AI features. As of now, Samsung aims to integrate similar AI smarts into its wearable devices. This move underscores Samsung’s commitment to enhancing user experiences across its entire ecosystem by leveraging artificial intelligence technology.

Additionally, Samsung has indicated its intention to extend Galaxy AI support to older devices. It ensures that a wider range of users can benefit from these intelligent features. Samsung’s President and Head of MX Business, TM Roh, recently published an editorial in which he revealed the company’s plan to optimize AI for a variety of device and service categories. This initiative underscores Samsung’s commitment to integrating artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem, ensuring a seamless and intelligent user experience across various devices and services.

“In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences. Samsung will keep enriching and expanding Galaxy AI experiences across categories through collaborations with more industry-leading AI partners,” Roh explained.

The mention of new AI-powered health features in the AI umbrella suggests that Samsung is gearing up to extend these capabilities to its Galaxy Watch lineup. Additionally, with the potential introduction of the Galaxy Ring, a new category of wearables, Samsung seems poised to integrate AI-powered experiences into its upcoming devices, further enhancing user interactions and functionalities across its product portfolio.

Roh’s editorial hints at an exciting roadmap ahead for AI. It indicates that Samsung has ambitious plans to expand its AI features and capabilities across its product lineup. With ongoing enhancements and growth in mobile AI experiences, users can look forward to enjoying more innovative AI features in the future. It will build upon the ideas and concepts introduced with the Galaxy S24 series. This commitment to continuous improvement underscores Samsung’s dedication to providing cutting-edge, AI-driven experiences for its customers.