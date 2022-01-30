Galaxy S22 Series Official Cases Leak in Real-life Photos

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 30, 2022
Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung is having an event on Feb 9 to launch its one of the most awaited Galaxy S22 series. A few days before launch, the hands-on photos showcase the Galaxy S22 and S22+ Leather Covers and the unusual Galaxy S22 Ultra Smart Clear View Cover. The photos revealed the odd design featuring a square cutout for the Always-On Display.

Galaxy S22 Series Official Cases Leak in Real-life Photos

The official covers are wrapped around dummy Galaxy S22 units. However, the cases appear to be very real and confirm the expected specs of the Galaxy S22 lineup.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will have a similar design and remain true to the S-line design language. Whereas, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be very different from the rest. It has a built-in S Pen holder with a different camera housing design and squarer corners.

Galaxy S22 Series Official Cases Leak in Real-life Photos

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like a sequel to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 lineup will be official in a few days. It should cost about the same in Europe as the Galaxy S21 lineup did at launch last year. All three models will probably ship with fewer accessories in the box.

