Galaxy S22 Series Official Sales Postponed

With the prevailing Pandemic conditions, the tech world is still facing a lot of problem. The semiconductors supply is still creating a havoc in the launch plans of the the tech companies. According to the reliable tipster Jon Prosser Samsung will also be effected by this shortage. Samsung will be having some supply issues with their new Galaxy S22 series. So the rumors has it that the Galaxy S22 series after its unveiling on the 9th February, will go on pre-order only whereas their official sales will be postponed till the end of February.

According the rumors Galaxy S22 Ultra official sales are postponed till 25th February, whereas the Galaxy S22 and S22+ variants are postponed till the 11th March.

As up till now we have not got any official statement from Samsung regarding the delay in the Galaxy S22 series official sales. We need to wait for the 9th February event to know what Samsung has to say. There is a good chance that Samsung refutes these rumors and the official sales are as per their plan.

Time will tell if these rumors are true or not so till then we have to wait patiently.

