Galaxy S22 Ultra Trailer Stuns Everyone-People can’t wait to have it

The rumors Galaxy S22 Ultra has been making its appearances on social media for some weeks now. From rumors to leaks and renders, we are getting different information regarding this flagship device. Now we have come across a fan-made Galaxy S22 Ultra Trailer which has stunned people for its luxurious design. The official teaser features a Galaxy S22 Ultra featuring an Infinity-O display, a dedicated S Pen slot, and a protruding P-shaped camera module.

For the P-shaped camera module, people have different reactions. Some are extremely happy to get something news while others believe that it doesn’t look pretty especially when compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera housing.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Trailer Stuns Everyone

Fans have explored two design possibilities. In one concept, the main cameras are enclosed in a single P-shaped housing, and in the other camera, housing is split.

Both the designs look fine to me but the split camera is more popular among fans.

The fans believe that the Galaxy S22 Ultra concept is inspired by Galaxy Note 10+ as it features a smaller but more prominent camera housing design and sensor arrangement. The designs seem like the evolution of the Galaxy Note 10 series and it fits the phone’s design and proportions in a better way.

While the Korean company has remained the pioneer for its designs and foldable phones, this device though has remained controversial till now will also win hearts. Personally, from the above video, I loved the device, its grace the P-shaped module, refined look, sleek designs, and overall look.

While the company has not commented on any of these features, people believe that this device will launch next year so Samsung is waiting for the right time to surprise its users.

Do you like it or not? Leave a comment below to let us know if you are going to buy it or not?

