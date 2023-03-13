Two New WhatsApp Updates Aim To provide Safe Experience to Group Chat Members

Advertisement

2 New WhatsApp Updates Are On Their Way With Amazing Features

If we talk about the member approval feature, let me tell you that the messaging giant announced a while back that the WhatsApp developers were working on the latest update that will help authorize admins to approve new members. It is quite a handy feature as it will allow them to deal with membership by accepting or dismissing it. As per WAbetainfo reports, the update is already available for beta testers on Android as well as for Apple’s iOS beta users.

It is quite clear from the screenshot shared below that there will be an option to approve new participants. It can be seen under the group management option. Whenever the feature will be enabled, those users who want to join the group conversation will have to go through a membership approval procedure.

Group admins will have to go to the “Pending Participants” section, where all the requests will be available. We hope that the approval feature will help out WhatsApp members to become a part of a subgroup, however, requests need to be sent out. The point worth mentioning here is that the feature will not allow unwanted people to become members of the group. For instance, if a group has a large number of members, it becomes difficult for the admins to manage all of them at once. However, the good piece of information is that since every new request will pass through the approval phase, the admins will be able to manage groups more effectively.

Now let’s move on to the next update. Back in December 2022, it was announced that the developers have been working to display push names instead of numbers. The point notable here is that the update was only available for Android beta users, however, now iOS beta users will also be able to experience it. The feature will come in handy when users have to deal with unknown numbers. Any push name can instantly give an understanding of who the unknown contact is. The all-new upcoming updates have been released for beta iOS users, and we hope that the number of beta users currently testing the latest version will increase the number of users having it.

