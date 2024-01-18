The newest addition to Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy S24 series, goes beyond its impressive features to introduce exciting AI capabilities known as Galaxy AI. This suite encompasses a range of AI-driven features, including Circle Search, Live Translation, and a Chat Assistant. Samsung has acknowledged that the sophisticated AI capabilities of Google Cloud are what power its cutting-edge technology. In particular, the S24 series will harness the capabilities of Google’s Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, tapping into the potential of cloud computing to elevate performance on smartphones.

Gemini Pro, known for its proficiency in handling and seamlessly integrating various data types, including text, images, and videos, will be integrated into native apps such as Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. This integration empowers these applications to continuously enhance their performance over time. In addition to its versatile capabilities, Gemini Pro plays a crucial role in managing security and privacy, ensuring that these aspects are effectively handled.

The Imagen 2 featured in the Galaxy S24 series is a high-performance diffusion model developed by Google, specifically designed to convert text into images. This technology is harnessed within the S24’s Gallery app, offering intelligent photo editing capabilities.

Samsung is actively exploring the potential of Google’s Gemini Ultra, a robust tool designed for intricate tasks, as well as experimenting with Gemini Nano, a scaled-down version tailored for everyday phone activities. This aligns with the functionality seen in the Pixel 8 Pro, offering intelligent responses to messages and enhancing photos and videos captured in low-light conditions. Samsung’s early adoption of Gemini Ultra positions it as a pioneer, and the tool is expected to be extended to a broader audience, including developers and businesses, in the future.