Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Listed For Sale Ahead Of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is the highly anticipated series by the tech giant to date. There have been several leaks and rumors about this flagship series since the beginning of this year. The upcoming Galaxy series includes the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. South Korean smartphone giant Samsung will launch its upcoming series at its Unpacked event on January 17. Reports claim that the pre-bookings will commence shortly after the mega event. The surprising part of the news is that Mexican retailer, Doto has already started selling the upcoming Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Wait, What? Yes! You heard right!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Go Official On Jan 17

According to the latest reports, the retailer listed the handset’s 128GB storage variant at approximately Rs 81,000. The price tag for the 256 GB storage model was about Rs 88,400 approximately. A few days back, a German publication WinFuture.de also leaked the full specifications for the Galaxy S24 series ahead of its launch. According to the leak, the Galaxy S24 will boast a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The flagship phones will be the first devices to run One UI 6.1 out of the box. The smartphones are anticipated to come with improved battery life, faster scaling, and a powerful design.

Galaxy AI is coming. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on Jan 17, 2024 at 11:30 PM. Pre-reserve now and get benefits worth ₹ 5000*. *T&C apply.

Leaked Galaxy S24 Series Specs

According to the latest reports, the vanilla model of the handset will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. It’s tipped to boast a quad-rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor. The smartphone will be loaded with a 5,000 mAh battery. If we talk about the Galaxy S24+ model, it will sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The smartphone will come with a 4,000 mAh battery. In addition, it will pack a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor. Last but not least, the Ultra model will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels. It is anticipated to come with two storage variants, 256GB and 512GB, respectively, along with a 4,900 mAh battery.