Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, has just been launched globally, creating a buzz among smartphone enthusiasts. This series, including the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and the top-of-the-line S24 Ultra, is set to redefine the smartphone experience with its cutting-edge features and design.

Here are the PTA taxes for these new Samsung Galaxy S24 models in Pakistan, an essential piece of information for potential buyers.

PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy S24

The standard model in the series, the Galaxy S24, comes with a PTA tax of PKR 110,000 if registered with a passport and PKR 135,000 with a CNIC. This model is known for offering a balance of performance and price, making it a popular choice for a wide range of users.

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Samsung Galaxy S24 110,000 135,000

PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Stepping up to the Galaxy S24 Plus, the tax rates are PKR 135,000 for passport registration and PKR 160,000 for CNIC registration. The Plus model typically offers enhanced features and specs compared to the standard version, catering to those who seek a bit more from their device.

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 135,000 160,000

PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The pinnacle of the series, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is taxed at PKR 145,000 for passport registration and PKR 175,000 for CNIC registration. The Ultra is designed for those who demand the best in smartphone technology, with top-tier features that justify its premium status.

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 145,000 175,000

The introduction of the Galaxy S24 series is a significant event in the tech world, and the PTA tax rates are a crucial consideration for buyers in Pakistan. These taxes, set by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), significantly impact the overall cost of acquiring these latest devices.

At PhoneWorld, we’re committed to keeping our readers informed about the latest developments in smartphone technology and the associated costs. Understanding the PTA taxes is essential for making an informed decision when purchasing a new phone.

Note: The PTA taxes on the Galaxy S24 series mentioned above may slightly change once we have the actual rates.

Follow us on Follow us on Instagram & Facebook to keep yourself updated regarding the PTA taxes on all smartphones.