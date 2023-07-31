Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Tipped To Get A Titanium Frame Like iPhone 15 Pro

Recently, Ice Universe posted a picture of the periodic table alongside a caption that says ’22.’ It is quite obvious to correctly guess that the leaker was trying to say that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a titanium frame. The point notable here is that Galaxy S23 Ultra has an Armor aluminum frame and its durability is one of the reasons why it’s one of the best Samsung phones of 2023. Let me tell you that Titanium is stronger and harder than aluminium so it can resist more pressure. Moreover, it’s also corrosion-resistant and looks more premium.

However, the catch here is that Titanium is more expensive than aluminum and if Samsung decides to switch, it will make the Galaxy S24 Ultra more expensive than its predecessor. Galaxy S23 Ultra is already pretty pricey at $1,200 so, if turns out to be true then the upcoming Ultra variant will come with a hefty price tag. Samsung is trying to copy Apple as the silicon giant is tipped to use titanium for the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Several reports have claimed that it could be one of the contributing factors to the rumored price increase of $200.

The good part is that titanium construction is expected to make the iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter as titanium is lighter than stainless steel. However, the same will not happen to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Titanium is denser than aluminum, and the S23 Ultra already weighs 234 grams. The use of titanium will unfortunately make the successor heavier. So, it does not seem to be a good idea for Samsung to make this change.